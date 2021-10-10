Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 111,121 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10,138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,121 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $105.96 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16.

