20,221 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $57,538,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $51,500,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

