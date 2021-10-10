Axa S.A. Has $22.47 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.03. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

