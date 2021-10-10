UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,448 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of UDR worth $27,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.04 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,061.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

