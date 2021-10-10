Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JD.com by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of JD stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.