Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

