Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $32,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,777,000 after acquiring an additional 116,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE:HRC opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

