Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth $314,000.

BYM opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

