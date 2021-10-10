F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,217. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $200.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

