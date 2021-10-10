Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.