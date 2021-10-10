Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Ameriprise Financial worth $519,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.06 and a 200-day moving average of $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

