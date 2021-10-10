Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $545,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $18,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 122.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $397.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.80 and its 200 day moving average is $363.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

