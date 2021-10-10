Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 141,413 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Zimmer Biomet worth $580,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

