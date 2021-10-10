Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,433,633 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of NIO worth $2,464,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in NIO by 282.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC decreased their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.