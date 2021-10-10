Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $201.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $149.08 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

