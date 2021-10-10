Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $132,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of THG opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

