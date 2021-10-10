Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,088 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,717,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $91.76 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

