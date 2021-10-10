AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ITT by 6,467.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 26.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 448.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $90.50 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

