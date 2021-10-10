Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter worth about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NOK stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

