Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $8,774,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $7,867,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $401.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $404.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

