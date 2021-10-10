Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,504 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

ESRT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

