Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $68.47 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.