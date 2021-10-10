Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

PCAR stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

