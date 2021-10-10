Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $144.32 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of Newell Brands worth $144,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

