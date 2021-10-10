Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ultralife by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.63. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,265.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

