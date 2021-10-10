Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 128,169 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $151,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $73.09 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

