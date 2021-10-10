Bailard Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 54.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

