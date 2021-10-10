Bailard Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Costamare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,115,000 after buying an additional 113,039 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Costamare by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Costamare stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

