iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

