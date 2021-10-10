Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $345.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

