Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 37,497 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,497 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,679,000 after buying an additional 899,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 158.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,002,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,527,000 after purchasing an additional 227,702 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $11,941,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of XOP opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.