Fort L.P. Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in VMware by 22.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

