Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,221 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $2,067,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

