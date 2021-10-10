Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -201.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.47. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

