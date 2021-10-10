Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $736,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31,801.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,167 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $268.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.93 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

