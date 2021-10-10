Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $50.47 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

