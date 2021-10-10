Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.66 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

