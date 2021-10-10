The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,844 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of The Western Union worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $20.77 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

