Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 619,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,862 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 92,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

