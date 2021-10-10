Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4,529.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,326 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 309,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 129,869 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,371,000.

SRLN opened at $45.88 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

