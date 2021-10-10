Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 20,650 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 43.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 777.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $54,278,100. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

