Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

