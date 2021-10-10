133,721 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $20.57 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

