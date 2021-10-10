Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 996,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

GRUB opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.