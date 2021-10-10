Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 789.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,954 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Investindustrial Acquisition

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

