Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.25% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 13.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 10.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $1,610,280. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

EPAY opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

