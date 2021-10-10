SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,533 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EME opened at $118.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.38. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

