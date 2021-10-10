Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $439.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.