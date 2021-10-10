Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Herc by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $178.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

