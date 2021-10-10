Fmr LLC Sells 330,268 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330,268 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $504,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Masimo by 2,214.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $271.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.28 and a 200-day moving average of $249.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

